November 18, 2015

Following Ahmadinejad’s Footsteps?

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani has been noticeably absent from the recent sessions of the State Expediency Council, an act of protest that right-wing media says was done once before as well.

Farda news website – a site close to Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf who is Tehran’s right-wing mayor – wrote that Rouhani had refrained from participating in the State Expediency Council sessions in the last two months, citing the administration’s opposition to the six development plan of the country as the reason for his absence. According to Farda, Rouhani has argued that “Since it is his administration that has to implement the program, it needs to have a say in its content.”

Rouhani’s aides and members of his administration have not responded to this report.

The report in Farda says prior to this boycott, Rouhani had refrained from participating in the Council’s earlier sessions for three months as well. That refrain was over the removal of the governor of Iran’s Central Bank.

According to the Iranian constitution, the Council has the duty of providing advice to the supreme leader regarding “the high level and general polices of the state, make recommendations for resolving state issues that are not resolved through normal channels, presentation of the state’s interests in cases where laws passed by the Majlis are rejected by the Guardian Council, etc. The Council also selects a clerical member of the Guardian Council for the Leadership Council.

This of course is not the first time that a president has refrained from participating in the sessions of the State Expediency Council. Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad also stopped going to the sessions for a few years, during his tenure. But after leaving office, he was appointed by Khamenei to the Council.

According to law, there are two types of members in the Council: ex officio and those directly appointed by the supreme leader. The ex officio members are the president, head of the Majlis, the head of the Judiciary, and the six clerical members of the Guardian Council. The remaining 35 members of the State Expediency Council are directly appointed by the supreme leader.

When Ahmadinejad stopped attending the Expediency Council sessions, it was reported it was done because of his differences with Hashemi Rafsanjani who at the time was the head of the body. Rouhani on the other hand has enjoyed good relations with Rafsanjani from the first days of the revolution and himself was the direct of the Expediency Council’s influential Center for Strategic Studies. The reason Rouhani may be staying away from the Expediency Council is that the majority members of the body are conservative hardliners known as Osoolgarayan (Principlists) who have been vocal in their opposition to a number of Rouhani’s programs and policies, including his approach towards the nuclear deal and relations with the United States.

For the fifth session of the Expediency Council, ayatollah Khamenei had removed some of the controversial figures from the body, which included Mir-Hossein Mousavi (who remains under house arrest), Imami Kashani, Mohammad Reyshahri and Mohammad Hashemi (Rafsanjani’s brother) and replaced them with more conservative figures such as Mahmoud Hashemi Shahrudi, Mamhmoud Mohammadi Araghi, Mohammad Hossein Safar Herandi and Ahmad Vahidi. He also added Ahmadinejad to the body the day after Rouhani was sworn in as president.