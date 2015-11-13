November 13, 2015

Khamenei Again Criticizes Universities

Once again Iran’s leader ayatollah Khamenei has criticized what he termed as a reduction in the pace of scientific activities in Hassan Rouhani’s administration and said cultural work at universities was not to hold concerts or organize cultural camps but to raise “pious” young men.

In his meeting with heads of the country’s universities, research centers and other institutions of higher education and research, he said some indicators showed that the “pace of scientific progress” in Iran had fallen two places which he called “bad” and added, “With this pace, we are very much behind.”

The other parts of his talk focused on the conditions at Iranian universities. Identifying these to be “cultural issues” Khamenei said, “Some have mistaken cultural activity to mean concerts and mixed camps and justify their viewpoint by saying, ‘students must be happy.’” He then added that being happy is good but at what price? At the price of holding mixed events? What benefits have Westerners derived from mixing genders other than the current sexual crimes that we should follow them?”

A few months ago too Khamenei had mentioned “mixed camps and music concerts” at universities as “wrong ways” that were prevalent. “Those who take women and men students to Europe under the guise of creating attraction in mixed groups under the name of student camps are undoubtedly committing treason regarding student environments and even future generations,” he said.

Some of this criticism goes back to the days when Mohammad Khatami was president of Iran, between 1997 and 2005, and promoted more liberal norms. A video footage shows him criticizing Mostafa Moin, who was the cabinet minister of science (which oversees universities in Iran).

In his latest speech on the subject, Khamenei said, “The right cultural work” at universities was “to raise pious, creative, revolutionary, committed to the ideals of the country and the Islamic regime individuals who also had religious and political insight and depth” because what caused many individuals who participated in the 2009 sedition, and were not necessary bad people, to fault was a lack of insight.”

Khamenei also mentioned groups and organizations at the universities and said, “The reports that I get from some universities, which I hope are not true, is just the opposite of this to the effect that devoted, revolutionary and healthy groups are put under pressure.” He then advised university authorities to “Give revolutionary, pious, good, religious and deep students the necessary settings so that that environment remains under their control.”

Even when Hassan Rouhani had presented his cabinet ministers, reports indicated that Iran’s leader had opposed the nomination of Jaafar Tofighi to lead the ministry of science, reports that were not denied by his office and aides. Following this, when the issue of “illegal scholarships” to pro-government officials came up (which was partly led by the new government), Khamenei opposed the view of the government and that of the ministry of science. He not only said that the issue should not have been raise but even said the criticism was wrong, and even called it “unlawful,” “unethical,” and “unthoughtful.” After this Rouhani’s then minister of science Reza Farajidana was summoned to the Majlis for his supportive remarks of criticism of the scholarships. Rouhani himself had stressed in strong words that he would pursue the issue of “unlawful scholarships.”