December 25, 2015

To quote a well-known Iranian politician, the Islamic republic of Iran has created special rights for the clergy, contrary to the practices of the prophets and original imams because they did not give the right to government to any particular social class or group.

But despite this, the representative of the supreme leader of Iran, ayatollah Khamenei, in the Revolutionary Guards force (IRGC) recently announced that the force “determines the ministry of intelligence, the military, the law enforcement forces and the culture of the country. At the same time, this very military force has all the necessary resources to protect the revolution as it is the duty of the IRGC to protect the revolution.”

This comment from cleric Saeedi who represents Mr Khamenei deserves examination. The words “determine” and “protect” are words that mean control. The IRGC is itself a security and cultural institution and enjoys vast state privileges and wealth. It is said that over 180 billion Dollars are transferred from the public sector to military and non-military sectors of the corps.

These words and remarks give the IRGC the special position of determining the postures of the clergy, through support from the supreme leader. In other words, it is the IRGC that owns the country, the control of the supreme leader, and thus gives legitimacy to the regime. As a consequence only those clerics are acceptable to the IRGC who listen to senior ayatollahs who are presented through the IRGC.

In this transfer of power from the supreme leader and clerics to the IRGC and then back to the leader, one is reminded of the famous saying that a government by a class or race ultimately works against that very group, because ultimately leadership concentrates in the hands of a group that acts in a monopolistic manner. This leadership group then denies independence and creativity to the very class and group it says it represents while it is viewed by the public to be in charge.

But if this is the state of affairs in Iran, why is such a senior official restating it?

The answer lies in the fact that this relationship and control is not completely accepted. It remains challenged. The legitimacy of this role and position of the IRGC was sharply lost in 2009 (when the massive national peace protests that were violently and criminally suppressed by the IRGC and its off shoot the Basij para military force). The regime however is in clash with the interests of the bureaucrats and is not in line with the views of the orthodox clerics in the theology centers.

There are stories that ayatollah Khamenei criticized the clergy in his youth. In practice too it has emerged that he does not have a solid place among the clerics. This weak position among clerics calls for a shift in the structure of power in the regime. The conservative clerics chose Rafsanjani while the IRGC chose Khamenei. But the original view was that the Guards would gradually fall under the sway of the supreme leader. The leader did not need the complete support of the IRGC but the force emerged as the chosen class for the supreme leader and in practice it moved towards monopolizing all the resources and power. But this is what is being challenged and the battle rages still rages on.

Put in a different language, the clerics could never be the main sources of power in the country. In Rafsanjani’s power model, the clergy would keep its independence while enjoying a partnership with the bureaucracy of the regime. The problem is that orthodox clerics lost the support of bureaucrats. So they turned to the Guards as a way to control the bureaucrats. But things moved on so much that today the IRGC and the supreme leader control the clerics. And this is precisely how the supreme leader had wanted, which is in fact a model similar to that of North Korea and China. It even finds Putin’s model and practices useful.

What remains to be seen is how the public is going to accept this form of control by the IRGC. How will Rouhani’s administration (as the bureaucracy) respond to this? More importantly, what will Rafsanjani and his supporters and allies do with this model of IRGC control over the regime in the name of protecting it? There are signs that even the clergy is not comfortable with this model. The IRGC acts like a totalitarian political/military/economic/cultural party which recognizes only the ruling supreme leader and not the clerics as a group (such as for a leadership council), while rejecting any role for the bureaucrats (i.e., the administration).

But this monopolistic and totalitarian view is challenged and the upcoming elections in February can either strengthen IRGC’s position or face a stronger challenge.

Regardless of that, what is clear is that the clergy are under the siege of the Guards who control the supreme leader while the leader remains not in line with the clergy.