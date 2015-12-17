December 17, 2015

The recent news that various countries in the Middle East including Saudi Arabia have gained fair access to power is gratifying. But along with this news, reports that eight women district governors in the province of Khuzestan were suspended is troubling. We should understand that today Iranian women are at the highest levels of political, social and professional awareness. In addition, the Iranian nation today is wise and thoughtful and responds positively in the field of women’s rights.

Because of these, Iranian society has all the necessary potentials to become a regional and global model for women to take on political and social responsibilities and share power. Iranian women should not and cannot be deprived of their basic rights. What should also be mentioned is what Islam says about women’s participation in various social fields. The Quran and the instructions of the Prophet about protecting the dignity of women and in some cases even giving them an advantage because of their feminine and motherly potential need to be taken into account. Scholars and religious leaders have repeatedly talked about this. Ayatollah Khomeini’s messages about dynamic and modern Islamic principles should also be heeded.

Some good actions have taken place regarding this, which deserve recognition. Fortunately the constitution of the Islamic republic and other laws mention women’s laws and measures within law are supported. In addition, President Hassan Rouhani has repeatedly spoken about the need for women’s participation in decision-making and management positions and practical measures have been taken in this regard. But despite these, there is resistance against women attaining equal rights in politics. This is happening while Iranian society and especially women are ready and have the necessary capacity to take political and social posts in legal, religious and Islamic areas. In fact it should be said that this resistance is not fundamental because Islam, Shii principles and laws of the country are supportive.

Continuous progress is not possible unless specialists and women who constitute 50 percent of the nation are utilized. For the last 30 years under the protection of the Islamic revolution, Iranian women have strived for continuous progress and making Iran a model for the countries of the region, including Saudi Arabia. Resistance against them should not place them in a position that is inferior to those for whom they have been a role model.