December 14, 2015

Three Months to Leadership Council Elections

The head of Iran’s State Expediency Council (that arbitrates differences among the three branches of government) Ali Akbar Rafsanjani told Iran’s ILNA labor news agency that a committee had been set up in the Assembly of Experts on Leadership to examine individuals who had the qualifications to become the next leader of the Islamic republic of Iran so that if “events” took place its members could vote for the next leader.

Rafsanjani who was at one time the leader of the Leadership Council also said, “Whenever it was necessary to change the leader or that somebody else had to step in, a major work had to be done. He also once again spoke of the possibility of a leadership council, rather than a single leader, and used the deliberations in 1989 that made ayatollah Khamenei the leader to remind his readers of that possibility.

Rafsanjani’s remarks come just a few days after Hassan Khamenei, the grandson of the founder of the Islamic republic ayatollah Khomeini, announced his candidacy for the elections for the leaders of the Leadership Council. True to form, this announcement was not pleasing to the conservative hardliners because of the close relationship Hassan enjoys with reformers and Rafsanjani.

Elections for the fifth Leadership Council (officially known as the Assembly of Experts on Leadership), including its leaders, are scheduled for February 26th, 2016, which coincides with elections for the parliament as well.

The leadership council has 86 members and elections for it are held once every eight years. According to article 107 of the constitution the Assembly of Experts is responsible for identifying the supreme leader of the Islamic republic and according to article 111 it can remove him for specified reasons.

Supervision of state agencies that are under the direct control of the supreme leader are also part of the responsibilities of this assembly, something that ayatollah Khamenei has partly opposed in the past.

A number of members of the Leadership Council, such as Dori Najafabadi and Movahedi Kermani, have recently spoken about the need for the assembly to be thinking about the next leader of the Islamic republic. Another senior cleric, Ahmad Khatami also has echoed these concerns and has said that some were more sensitive about the issue than others and added, “He is now 74 years old and in the next eight years will be 82 and so many have been thinking that the next Assembly of Experts on Leadership may have the responsibility of choosing the next supreme leader.”

Ahmad Janati, the head of the powerful Guardian Council that vets all national candidates, has also stepped into this debate and had earlier said that the Guardian Council had to play a very important role in this. He also warned that there were individuals who wanted to infiltrate the Experts Assembly to influence its vote on the next leader.