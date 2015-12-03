December 3, 2015

For the second consecutive year, Iran’s leader ayatollah Khamenei has sent a letter to the youth in the West.

The first such letter was sent last year in the month of Bahman (January 21 to February 18, after the terrorist attacks on the offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris. This second letter comes two weeks after another terrorist attack on a number of restaurants and a concert venue in Paris which was claimed to have been carried out by the self-proclaimed Islamic State or DAESH. Both of Khamenei’s letters lack any message to domestic readers or any explanation of Khamenei’s views on issues of interest to Iranians or the media.

In his latest letter, Mr Khamenei asks Western youth to change the “violence breeding mentality” of their rulers and stand against violence. The leader of the Islamic republic writes that Western culture is made up of two elements, “aggression” and “moral promiscuity” and adds that it promotes “soft and silent invasion.” He calls DAESH (or the self-proclaimed Islamic State) “garbage” and adds that the problem is not ideological but a response to colonialism with an extremist and rejected ideology, within a primitive tribe which has implanted the roots of extremism in this region.

Both of these letters come at a time when ISIS attacks in Europe have created serious concerns in the world about extremist ideologies emanating from the Middle East. In both letters Mr Khamenei strives to show that DAESH does not represent Islam and in both letters he tries to present himself and the Islamic republic of Iran to be the rightful representation of Islam.

But the question is why is Mr Khamenei writing to separate himself from DAESH? And why is he explaining this the youth in Europe?

It is clear that there are many similarities between Khamenei’s views - especially among his hardline supporters – and those of DAESH about the West and animosity towards the West. This forces him to present himself to be different from ISIS. Rather than viewing Western culture as a valuable part of mankind’s culture that has many different dimensions, Mr Khamenei, just like DAESH, views the West as a corrupt and immoral place. And also like DAESH, he views Western policies on women’s freedoms

equality of laws between the genders to be policies against Islam and the roots of the destruction of the world. He is in line with DAESH on the view that it is necessary to bring Western powers to their knees through the expansion of Islam around the world. And also like DAESH, Mr Khamenei pursues the policy of winning the support of fundamental Muslims in the battle against the West. The record of the Islamic republic in using terrorism and violent attacks against Western influence indicates that both of these entities – the Islamic republic and DAESH – have no qualms in using violence. Both are against the social participation of women, music, freedom of attire, drinking and eating. And they both view themselves to have the right to interfere in every aspect of life and both see themselves to be the representative of God on earth. So it is understandable why Mr Khamenei is concerned that he and DAESH would be viewed in the same light across the world.

So in one sense both of Mr Khamenei’s letters are written in competition with DAESH. He concerned that among fundamentalists and pro-violence groups, the actions of DAESH will be lionized and will strengthen its position among that part of the world population. And so because of this, the massive propaganda machinery of the Islamic republic is mobilized to keep the Islamic republic in the limelight in those regions where fundamentalist views prevail and as a way to compete with DAESH. But why the Western youth?

Just a day before Khamenei’s letter, a planned event for the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in which the national anthem of the Islamic republic was scheduled to be played, was cancelled because it had women musicians. Such blatant violent actions against people which include executions, imprisonment, knife stabbing and political imprisonment, have become such a daily event in Iran that there is no room for listening to Mr Khamenei’s messages about Islamic benevolence or confronting silent aggression of the West. In Iran’s media world, there is even no room for any media for the youth and pop singers bear the security pressures of the IRGC and the ministry of Islamic guidance and send their music outside Iran for airing so that Iranian youth can hear them from foreign sources.

It is much easier for Mr Khamenei to speak to foreign youth who cannot have a picture of the Islamic republic other than what he presents to them. In contrast, Iranian youth see Mr Khamenei’s true messages every day. The civil and cultural restrictions that Mr Khamenei has created for Iranian youth block any exchange of letters between him and them.